UAE Weather: Dusty Day Ahead Rains To Continue

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Tue 21 Nov 2023, 7:34 AM

The weather in the UAE will be dusty to partly cloudy at times, according to the National Centre Meteorology (NCM), with some convective clouds associated with rainfall forming over some areas.

Temperatures are set to reach 32°C and 31°C in Abu Dhabi and Dubai. The emirates will both see a low of 23°C.

Light to moderate winds will cause blowing dust and sand. The sea will be slight to moderate, becoming rough by late night and early morning in the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.

