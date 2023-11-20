Israeli Occupation Forces Attack Indonesian Hospital In Gaza

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Gaza: The Israeli Occupation forces attacked the Indonesian Hospital, north of Gaza City, at dawn Monday.

Palestinian news agency (WAFA) reported that the occupation army fired live ammunition directly at the Indonesian Hospital which was crowded with wounded, while its artillery shelled violently the area around the hospital, leaving a number of Palestinians injured. Atleast eight people killed inside the hospital complex.

Staff at the hospital appealed for urgent help from UN and Red Cross as they told Al Jazeera that the hospital was targeted overnight without prior warning.

The main operation room inside the Indonesian Hospital has been damaged and is no longer available for surgeries, a source inside the hospital told Al Jazeera.

Israeli tank shells also hit the nearby Kuwaiti school where hundreds of families have been sheltering.

The occupation forces also shelled the vicinity of Al-Awda Hospital in northern Gaza Strip.

The number of martyrs in the last Israeli raids in northern Gaza Strip remains unclear amidst inability of medical civil defense crews to reach the bombed areas, and communications and Internet outages.