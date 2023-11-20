QSE General Index Rises By 0.19 Percent

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Doha, Qatar: Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) general index rose at the end of yesterday's trading, by 19.69 points, or 0.19 percent, to reach 10,241.17 points. During today's session, 163,943,389 shares were traded, with a value of QR462,538,484, done in 15,126 transactions in all sectors. Shares of 27 companies rose during the session, while the prices of 17 other companies fell, and 5 companies maintained their previous closing prices.
At the end of the trading session, the market capitalization amounted to QR598,761,333,890, compared to QR597,586,164,994 in the previous session.
