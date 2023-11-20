New 2024 Nissan Sunny Launched In Middle East

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Building on the longstanding success of the popular sedan, Nissan has introduced the new 2024 Nissan Sunny in the Middle East. As a testament to its corporate purpose of driving innovation to enrich people's lives, Nissan has strengthened the appeal of the sought-after Sunny with a host of aesthetic and technological upgrades.

Visual enhancements to the 2024 Nissan Sunny include a redesigned front fascia with an updated version of the brand's immediately recognisable V-motion grille, new Nissan brand logos, and a new 17-inch alloy wheel design that fills the wheel arches. A striking color palette comprising of eight exterior colors is accompanied by five unique interior color options across different grades, with the added option of cloth or leather, to suit varying preferences. Available in five feature-packed grades, the 2024 Nissan Sunny is equipped with a number of innovative Nissan Intelligent Mobility (NIM) features, including Nissan Safety Shield® 360 for comprehensive protection. Notable features include Intelligent Emergency Braking, Intelligent Forward Collision Warning, Intelligent Driver Alertness, Intelligent Around View Monitor with Moving Object Detection, Blind Spot Warning, and Rear Cross Traffic Alert.

Thierry Sabbagh, President, Nissan Saudi Arabia, INFINITI Middle East and Managing Director, Nissan Middle East, said:“Since its introduction over 50 years ago, the Nissan Sunny has consistently adapted to meet the evolving needs of our customers, remaining a preferred choice for individuals and small families due to its exceptional adaptability and unmatched value. The 2024 Nissan Sunny continues to surpass expectations for affordable compact sedans, setting new standards with the most comprehensive array of safety technologies in its class, while continuing to be fun to drive.”

Nassim Mourani, General Manager Automotive Group at Saleh Al Hamad Al Mana Company, said:“We are thrilled to unveil the New Nissan Sunny 2024, an embodiment of Nissan's commitment to delivering exceptional vehicles that stand the test of time. With a legacy spanning more than five decades, the Nissan Sunny has been a steadfast companion to our customers, adapting to their evolving needs. We are excited to provide our customers in Qatar with a vehicle that seamlessly combines innovation, safety, and fuel efficiency.”

A few notable convenience features include Cruise Control available as standard across all trims, Wireless Charger, USB-C charging port, Vehicle Dynamic Control (VDC), Hill Start Assist, available Intelligent Key, and electronically adjustable side view mirrors with turn indicators.

The 2024 Nissan Sunny features a 1.6-liter DOHC 4-cylinder engine that offers dynamic performance, producing 118 horsepower and 149 Nm of torque. A smooth Xtronic CVT transmission offers an engaging driving experience with quick handling without compromising on fuel efficiency, averaging a combined 19.1 km/liter. The technologically-advanced 2024 Nissan Sunny, is available at Nissan's partner in Qatar at Saleh Al Hamad Al Mana Co., the exclusive dealer of Nissan in Qatar, at its showrooms on Salwa Road, The Pearl, Al Sadd, Bin Omran, Barwa and Al Khor, and in five grades (S, SV, SV+, SL and SL+).