Top Iot Industry Executive Mathi Gurusamy Joins Ikotek As COO

Ikotek, the leading IoT original design manufacturer (ODM), announces with immediate effect the appointment of Mathi Gurusamy as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO). In his new role, Mathi will be responsible for overseeing the company's day-to-day operations, driving strategic initiatives, and contributing to Ikotek's continued growth and success.

Mathi Gurusamy brings a wealth of expertise with over 20 years of experience in the IoT sector and electronic device industry to Ikotek. Prior to joining Ikotek, Mathi held CEO and COO positions at Mobilogix and Telit for the last 15 years. Most recently, Mathi served as Telit Cinterion's president of its IoT solutions division after the company had acquired Mobilogix in June 2022. Renowned for his adeptness in transforming start-ups into thriving enterprises, Mathi boasts a proven track record. His achievements include securing Fortune 500 companies as clients and cultivating strategic alliances with pivotal partners in the wireless industry.

With a demonstrated ability to effectively manage and drive critical business requirements, Mathi will play a pivotal role in propelling Ikotek's sustained growth and success. His robust leadership skills and strategic vision will help scale Ikotek's business objectives in the US and globally, ensuring a seamless alignment of the company's services and delivery functions, and continue to deliver significant business impact to Ikotek's OEM customers globally.

“We are delighted to welcome Mathi Gurusamy to Ikotek as our new COO,” commented Joe Peterson, Ikotek CEO.“His proven track record in the IoT industry and his strategic mindset make him an excellent fit for our organization. Mathi joining Ikotek is a strong endorsement and I am confident that Mathi's leadership will play a key role in advancing Ikotek's mission and ensuring our continued growth."

Mathi Gurusamy expressed his enthusiasm for joining Ikotek, stating, "I am thrilled to be part of the Ikotek team and excited about the opportunity to contribute to the company's impressive growth history. Ikotek has a strong reputation for innovation and commercial excellence across the IoT ecosystem. The ambitious growth vision and strategy is only possible with the massive investment Ikotek and its parent company Quectel has undertaken. I look forward to working with the most talented team in the industry to drive operational efficiency and deliver excellent value to our customers."

As a vital component of the Quectel family and leveraging the significant eco-system synergies of the parent company, Ikotek stands out as the only global ODM exclusively dedicated to IoT. Providing an all-encompassing suite of IoT solutions, Ikotek serves as a comprehensive one-stop-shop covering design and development, hardware construction, testing and verification, product validation, software development, manufacturing, and certification. This integrated approach ensures the delivery of top-tier products and services aimed at minimizing complexity, accelerating time to market, mitigating risks, and optimizing costs. Ikotek's commitment lies in delivering high-quality solutions that resonate with the evolving demands of the IoT landscape.

Headquartered in San Diego, California, Ikotek's core focus is on the enterprise market as it looks to develop ODM solutions to take full advantage of IoT, covering technologies from cellular connectivity, including NB-IoT and 5G, to satellite connections and from well-established IT to relative newcomers such as artificial intelligence IoT (AIoT).

