EUR/USD Forex Signal: Strongly Bullish Above $1.0894

My previous EUR/USD signal on 13th November was not triggered as none of the support or resistance levels were reached that day.

Risk 0.75%.



Go short following a bearish price action reversal on the H1 timeframe immediately upon the next touch of $1.0945, $1.0960, $1.0976, or $1.1008.

Place the stop loss 1 pip above the local swing high.

Move the stop loss to break even once the trade is 20 pips in profit. Remove 50% of the position as profit when the price reaches 50 pips in profit and leave the remainder of the position to ride.



Go long following a bullish price action reversal on the H1 timeframe immediately upon the next touch of $1.0894, $1.0857, or $1.0828.

Place the stop loss 1 pip below the local swing low.

Move the stop loss to break even once the trade is 20 pips in profit. Remove 50% of the position as profit when the price reaches 20 pips in profit and leave the remainder of the position to ride.

Trades may be entered prior to 5pm London time today only.

The best method to identify a classic“price action reversal” is for an hourly candle to close, such as a pin bar , a doji, an outside or even just an engulfing candle with a higher close. You can exploit these levels or zones by watching theprice actionthat occurs at the given levels/USD Analysis

In my previous analysis of the EUR/USD currency pair last Monday, I wrote that it may be a very quiet day with low volatility, which turned out to be a correct call. The price did not even reach my nearest support or resistance levels that day.

The technical picture has now become much more bullish, as the lower-than-expected US inflation data last week had the effect of shifting sentiment on the US Dollar to put it into reverse, establishing a new long-term bearish trend. The Euro was one of the major currencies to benefit from this, and so the price here shot up to a multi-month high, and a few days after the start of this strong move, it remains bullish above the nearest support level at $1.0894.

The problem for trend traders on the long side is that the move is very strong and sudden, with the key moving averages not aligned in a bullish way, so we may well need some bearish retracement or consolidation period before the price will move much higher.

It is likely to be a quiet day in the market today as a Monday without any major data releases, so I see a long scalp from $1.0894 as the best potential trade which might set up today. If the bullish bounce also clearly rejects the round number at $1.0900, that would be even better.

There is nothing of high importance scheduled today concerning either the EUR or the USD.

