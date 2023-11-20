-->


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Swiss Federal Elections: The Centre Party Will Act As A Moderator


11/20/2023 11:14:32 PM

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Deutsch (de) "Die SVP findet kein Rezept, um in der Deutschschweiz Mehrheitswahlen zu gewinnen"

  • Italiano (it) "Il Centro avrà un ruolo essenziale di moderatore tra le due Camere"
  • Français (fr) ((Le Centre aura un rôle essentiel de modérateur entre les deux Chambres)) (original)
    • Share
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • E-mail
    • Print
    • Copy link

    SWI swissinfo: The federal parliamentary elections are now over. Who are the winners and losers?

    Lukas Golder (L.G): The big winner in these federal elections is the Centre Party, which has made progress in both houses of parliament. The party strengthened its lead in the senate. It is now in a position to act as a moderator between the two chambers, a role that is absolutely essential. However, it will have to prove that it is indeed capable of finding majorities. It promised to do so during the campaign, by taking a stance against polarisation and advocating the search for solutions.

    MENAFN20112023000210011054ID1107460850


    •

    Legal Disclaimer:
    MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

    Tags

    Label

    Comments

    No comment

    Category

    Date

    More Stories

    Newsletter


    Search