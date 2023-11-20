Al-Qassam Brigades Says It Destroys 60 Israeli Military Vehicles In 3 Days

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

The Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, said on Sunday that it had destroyed 60 Israeli military vehicles, including 10 troop carriers, in the past three days.

Abu Ubaida, the spokesperson for the Al-Qassam Brigades, said:“A large force of our elite fighters, consisting of 25 personnel, carried out a complex attack on the Israeli forces stationed in Rantisi Hospital. Only one of our fighters was martyred, and the rest returned to their bases safely.”

The Al-Qassam Brigades also said that it had fired a barrage of rockets at Tel Aviv in response to the massacres against civilians. It announced that it had targeted the Israeli Re'im military base in Gaza with rockets as well.

Sirens were heard in a wide area from Ashdod in the south to Herzliya in the north, including the Greater Tel Aviv area.

The Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic Jihad movement, also said that it had fired rockets at the Israeli Kerem Shalom site in the southeast of Gaza, and the Mitai base in the area near Gaza. The Brigades claimed that they had killed or wounded six soldiers during clashes in the Al-Taqaddum area, west of Beit Lahia.

Israeli Radio reported that shells had landed in open areas in Kiryat Shmona.

Meanwhile, the Israeli army announced the death of a soldier in fierce battles north of Gaza, bringing the death toll today to three. The army said that the soldier was a sergeant in the Givati Brigade.

On Monday morning, the Israeli army said that it had killed the leaders of three Hamas units in Gaza, and identified and eliminated an armed cell and a weapons depot where it was hiding.

The Israeli army also said that it had arrested 300 people in Gaza during the ground operation that started more than three weeks ago, alleging that they belonged to various Palestinian factions in the Strip. It said in a statement:“We have arrested more than 300 members of Palestinian factions during the ground operation, who were transferred for further investigation in Israel.”