Türkiye And Russia To Hold Political Consultations - Turkish MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 21. Political
consultations between the Turkish and Russian delegations will be
held on November 21 in Moscow, the Turkish Ministry of Foreign
Affairs, Trend reports.
According to the information, the delegation will be headed by
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Türkiye Burak Akcapar, as
well as Deputy Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Russia Sergei
Vershinin and Alexander Grushko.
t is reported that bilateral and regional issues between Turkey
and the Russian Federation will be discussed during the
consultations.
