Türkiye And Russia To Hold Political Consultations - Turkish MFA


11/20/2023 7:14:45 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 21. Political consultations between the Turkish and Russian delegations will be held on November 21 in Moscow, the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Trend reports.

According to the information, the delegation will be headed by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Türkiye Burak Akcapar, as well as Deputy Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Russia Sergei Vershinin and Alexander Grushko.

t is reported that bilateral and regional issues between Turkey and the Russian Federation will be discussed during the consultations.

