Pentagon Chief Believes There Is No 'Silver Bullet' In Conflict Like Russia's War Against Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The right effects on the battlefield depend on providing the right capabilities and integrating them in meaningful ways.

The relevant statement was made by U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin at a briefing in Kyiv, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“And you've heard me say, you've heard us say a number of times that there is no silver bullet in a conflict like this. It really depends on providing the right capabilities and also integrating those capabilities in meaningful ways so that you can create the right effects on the battlefield,” Austin said.

In his words, whether it's F-16s, HIMARS, or something else,“it's the way that you go about utilizing those capabilities and integrating and synchronizing the capabilities to produce the right effects on the battlefield.”

A reminder that, on November 20, 2023, U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin arrived in Kyiv and held talks with the Ukrainian leadership.

Later this week, Austin will host the 17th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group virtually from the Pentagon with nearly 50 nations expected to participate.