First 3,000 Drones From Unity Project Handed Over To Ukrainian Military

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The first 3,000 out of the 10,000 FPV drones, for which United24, Come Back Alive and monobank announced a joint fundraiser, have already been delivered to the Ukrainian military.

Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister for Innovations, Development of Education, Science and Technologies, Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"The first 3,000 FPV drones from Operation Unity have been handed over to the military. All drones were equipped with Ukrainian-made ammunition and handed over to 19 military units," the post reads.

According to Fedorov, these powerful "birds" will help hit enemy positions and equipment more effectively.

In total, Ukraine's defense forces will receive 10,000 kamikaze drones. They were purchased thanks to a joint fundraiser organized by United24, the Come Back Alive foundation and monobank, which managed to collect UAH 235 million in just three days.

Photos: Mykhailo Fedorov / Telegram