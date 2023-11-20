(MENAFN- Baystreet) Stocks Gain Marginally

First Quantum in Vogue

















Canada's main stock index began the week on a dull note on Monday, dragged by materials stocks as shares of miner First Quantum Minerals dropped over further reduced ore processing at its mine in Panama, while a decline in gold prices weighed further.

The TSX Composite gained 19.76 points to begin Monday at 20,195.53.

The Canadian dollar slid 0.06 cents at 72.82 cents U.S.

First Quantum shares declined 46 cents, or 3%, to $14.85.

ON BAYSTREET

The TSX Venture Exchange added 2.78 points to 533.28.

Seven of the 12 TSX subgroups were lower in the first hour, weighed most by real-estate and communications, each down 0.5%, and utilities, off 0.4%.

The five gainers were led by energy, gushing 0.9%, while health-care took on 0.8%, and information technology stocks cleared breakeven 0.4%.

ON WALLSTREET

Stocks in the U.S. showed positive signs, heading into the long Thanksgiving weekend.

The Dow Jones Industrials gained 91.54 points to begin Monday at 35,038.52.

The S&P 500 moved ahead 13.52 points to 4,527.54.

The NASDAQ gained 83.52 points to 14,209.

Prices for the 10-year Treasury fell back, raising yields to 4.46% from Friday's 4.44%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.

Oil prices added $1.40 to $77.29 U.S. a barrel.

Gold prices slumped $12.10 to $1,972.60.























