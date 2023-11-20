Kuwait Attaches Great Importance To Boosting Children's Rights - Min.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 20 (KUNA) -- Minister of Social Affairs and Community Development and Minister for Women and Childhood Affairs Sheikh Firas Saud Al-Malik Al-Sabah affirmed on Monday that Kuwait attaches great importance to bolstering children's rights and protection.

On the International Children's Day, Sheikh Firas said that Kuwait is at the forefront of countries that ratified international agreements on children's rights, and that it made great efforts towards achieving sustainable development goals, focusing on the well-being of kids by including their issues in national development documents.

He praised the efforts of the Ministry of Social Affairs in caring for children, supporting them, granting them their rights and preserving them, stressing the need for the international community to pay attention to what children in Gaza are exposed to, of the killing and the humanitarian violations. (end)

