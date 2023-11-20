Palestinian In Jenin Dies Of Wounds Sustained 2 Weeks Ago During Israeli Raid

Ramallah, Nov. 20 (Petra) -- A Palestinian citizen in Jenin passed away from injuries received from bullets fired by Israeli occupation forces about two weeks ago.The Palestinian Ministry of Health announced on Monday evening that Muhammad Ali Saeed Owais (25 years old) died from critical wounds he sustained about two weeks ago, during the occupation's aggression against the city of Jenin and its camp.

