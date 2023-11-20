QU Honours Top Four At 'Cash Catch' Competition

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar University has honoured top four at the 'Cash Catch' competition at the College of Business and Economics (CBE).

More than 250 male and female students participated in the research posters for the competition, and the top four among them were selected.

Following rigorous evaluation by the judging committee, comprising internal and external members, the top three outstanding projects were duly recognised for their entrepreneurial merit.

The first place went to 'QUbodcast' by students Hemyan al-Subaii, Mariam al-Ya'fai, Reem al-Darwish, Mariam al-Ali, and Mona al-Yahry.

The second-place went to 'Students Rent Platform', an entrepreneurial project by Mona al-Muhannadi, Wassan Mohamed, Hessa al-Muftah, Moudi al-Marri, and Nora al-Bakar.

The third-place entrepreneurial project was 'Organic Colors' by Moza al-Kuwari, Moza al-Mahmoud, Fatima al-Mulla, Fatima al-Mansoori, Sara al-Emadi, and Sara al-Subaie.

The fourth-place entrepreneurial project was 'Artificial Intelligence Films' by Haya al-Qahtani, Mariam Abdullah, Nora al-Adhba, Fatima Hussein, Shaima al-Abdullah, and Nora al-Merri. The winners received tangible prizes.

They were honoured in the presence of Dr Saud bin Abdullah al-Attiyah, Deputy Undersecretary for Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance; Sheikha Al Anoud bint Hamad al-Thani, deputy chief executive officer of Qatar Financial Centre, and Dr Rana Sobh, Dean of the CBE at Qatar University.

The Center for Entrepreneurship and Institutional Excellence at the CBE organised the fourth edition of“Cash Catch Competition,” which brought together fourth-year students enrolled in the entrepreneurship course.

Among the evaluators were Iman al-Busti, president of Qatari Women Association for Economic Awareness and Investment; Mishal al-Najem, an entrepreneur and member of the Entrepreneurship Club; and Abdulla al-Mansoori, chief executive officer of Qatar Career Development Center, alongside other prominent figures in Qatar's business and development sphere.

Dr al-Attiyah shared his entrepreneurship experience with students, offering advice and guidance, emphasising Qatar's significant support for entrepreneurs.

He stressed on the importance of taking serious steps to turn their ideas into real companies, citing his own journey as an example, where he transformed his graduation research into a successful Qatari company named 'Snoonu,' now holding hundreds of millions.

Dr Sara al-Maadeed, the initiator of 'Cash Catch' competition and a Professor of entrepreneurship and small project management, said the fourth-year students were trained on how to analyse business environment trends to crystallise a new idea and conduct feasibility studies and a business plan.

