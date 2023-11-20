Dera Chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Gets Another Parole For 21 Days In Rape Case

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "After being convicted in a rape case and murder case, Dera Sacha Sauda chief, Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh will be out from jail again, this time for 21 days. The convicted godman was granted another parole on Monday Dera chief is serving a sentence for raping two women and in a murder case will be out of jail once again on parole. Earlier, the self-proclaimed godman was granted 40 days of parole in January. Moreover, he was granted a parole of 40 days in October last year.

Also Read: Haryana CM Khattar's political secretary sends event invite to Gurmeet Ram RahimThe parole is the release of a prisoner either temporarily or for a special purpose till the time of the expiry of a sentence. A prisoner is granted parole on the promise of good behaviour. If a prisoner is out of jail on furlough, then he/she is given a temporary release of convicts from jail Read: Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim gets Z-plus security upon release on furloughAccording to reports, the controversial leader will stay at an ashram in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat. Notably, his 40-day parole sparked a huge controversy and raised questions against the

Manohar Lal Khattar government. Reacting to the controversy in January, the Haryana CM had said that getting parole after completing all the procedures was the Dera Sacha Sauda chief's right contrast to the condition of showing good behaviour during the parole, Ram Rahim was seen“celebrating” his parole by cutting a cake with a sword. Whenever he managed to come out of jail on parole or furlough, he was often seen conducting online“satsang” sessions to his October parole in 2022, Ram Rahim was out on a month-long parole in June last year for the second time. In addition to being out on bail in October and June, the rape convict was out for three weeks furlough in February last year Dera Sacha Sauda chief, along with four others, was convicted for hatching a conspiracy to kill Ranjit Singh, a Dera manager. Ram Rahim and three moree were also convicted in 2019 for the murder of a journalis more than 16 years ago.

