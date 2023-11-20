Press Statement: 2023 African Peace Award Winners

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)
I bring you compliments from the board and management of African Peace Magazine UK ( ).
Download the document:
On behalf of the Chairman Justice
Suleiman
Galadima,
JSC, OFR, CFR (Rtd.),
the board and management of African Peace Magazine UK, humbly wish to specially invite you to attend the Hybrid Award with the Theme: Africa is open for business: Strategic and Impactful Investment in Africa – That would facilitate peace and achieve sustainability goals.
The
African
Peace
Magazine
UK,
in
conjunction
with
her
strategic
partners: Rethink Africa Foundation, African Fact Checkers, Centre for
peace and Conflict
management
in
Africa, African Right Watch Television Ltd and several others
is
set
to
host
the prestigious 13th
Edition of African Peace Award at Hotel Hilton Garden Inn Dallas Arlington South USA on the 10th December 2023.
The event is designed to host business, political, and diplomatic leaders. It is set to have in attendance, policy makers, and think-tanks on Africa and Africa-related issues.
The African Peace Magazine introduces its awards in the hopes of promoting peace globally and specifically in Africa with the hope of effecting change in Africa first and then globally.
The event is designed to host business, political, and diplomatic leaders. It is set to have in attendance, policy makers and think-tanks on Africa and Africa related issues. The African Peace awards 2023 seeks to honor persons, institutions, organization, governments and others whose actions, and efforts have in one way improved or contributed to peace keeping and conflict management in Africa as well as improving the lives of Africans.
Several African Presidents, Heads of Government, first ladies, Past President and Vice Presidents, top business Executives, diplomats and others have received the award.
The past recipients of Award includes: H.E, the former Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, GCON, The former First Lady of The Federal Republic Nigeria, H.E, Mrs. Aisha Buhari, Hon Justice Stella Anukam Judge of the African Court on Human and Peoples Right. The former President of Sierra Leone, H.E
Ernest Bai Koroma, Secretary to the Federation of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Boss Gidahyelda Mustapha Esq, The First Lady of Kwara State, H.E Amb. Dr. Olufolake Abdulrazaq, H.E the former First Lady of Taraba State, H.E Bar. Anna Mbasugun Darius Ishaku, Chief Akin Olujinmi SAN former Attorney General of the Federation, Chief Mike Ozek home SAN, Ahmed Raji SAN, Prof. Anthony Adegbulugbe, Chairman of Green Energy International Ltd and former SA to the President of Nigeria. H.E. Professor Monique Oshame Ekpong (KSJI), the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to the Republic of Angola
Prof Bolaji Owasonye SAN, The former Chairman of Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, The President of the ECOWAS Court Hon Justice Edward Amoako Asante, Babatunde Irukera Esq, Chief Executive Officer Federal Consumer Protection Council and several others
APM, organizers of the Prestigious African Peace Awards, through its Awards committee has unveiled the following persons as the winners of the African Peace Award 2023 in various categories.
The winners:
Ms. Amina J. Mohammed
The Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations and Chair of the United Nations Sustainable Development Group
HE. Mutinta Hichilema
The first lady of Zambia
H.E Fatima Maada Bio
The First Lady of Sierra Leone
H.E Mrs. Samia Suluhu Hassan
President of Tanzania
Dr. Demola Sogunle
Chief Executive of Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC
Mr. Gaspar Martins
Chairman/ CEO of Sonangol Angola
Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala
Director-General of the World Trade Organization
H. E Fuad Ademola Adeyemi
H.E Sanusi Kaura Mohammed
H.E Liman Munir Yusuf
H.E Mohammed Onawo Ogoshi
H.E Ojogbane Adegbe
H.E Suleiman Abdul Rahman
H.E Dickson Dominic Tarkighir
Gen Aliyu Gusau
H.E Auxillia Mnangagwa ,
The first lady of Zimbabwe
Mr. Akindele Akintoye ,
Chairman, Platform Capital
Mpumi Mpofu ,
CEO, Airports Company South Africa
João Figueiredo
CEO, of Moza Banco
H.E Nadia Alaoui,
Morocco
Othman Benjelloun
CEO of BMCE Bank of Africa
Chief (Dr.) Mike Ozekhome
SAN, CON
H.E Joao Baptista Borges
Hon Minister Angola
H.E
Nialé Kaba
Ivorian Minister for Planning and Development
H.E
Philip Mpango
Tanzania's Vice-President
H.E Verde José Ulisses Correia e Silva
Prime Minister of Cabo
H.E Sahle-Work Zewde
Ethiopia's President
H.E Tiemoko Meyliet Koné
Ivorian Vice President
H.E Patrick Achi
Ivorian Prime Minister
H.E Mahamudu Bawumia
Ghanaian Vice President
H.E. Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali
President of Guyana
H.E. Gaston Browne
Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda
HE Peter Mutharika
Former President of Malawi
H.E. Dr. Terrance M. Dew
Prime Minister, St. Kitts and Nevis
HE Philip J. Pierre
Prime Minister of St. Lucia
HE Lazarus Chakwera
President of Malawi
Dr. Ameenah Gurib-Fakim
Former President of Mauritius
HE Ralph Gonsalves
Prime Minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
HE Julius Maada Bio
President of Sierra Leone
H.E. Hage Geingob
President of Namibia
HE Patricia Scotland
Secretary General of the Commonwealth
HE Jakaya Mrisho Kikwete
Former President of Kenya
Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus
WHO Director-General
H.E Princess Fifi EJINDU
Abuja Nigeria
H.E António Henriques da SILVA
Luanda Angola
H.E Bento dos SANTOS
Luanda Angola
H.E Senator Grace FOLASHADE
Luanda Angola
H.E Sabena JOHANNES
Luanda Angola
H.E Téte António,
Minister of Foreign Affairs
Luanda Angola
H.E Mário de Oliveira
Minister of Telecommunications Information, Technology and Social
Communication
H.E Ricardo d ́Abreu
Minister of Transport
Luanda Angola
H.E Domingos Vieira LOPES
The Secretary of State for International Cooperation His Excellency.
Luanda Angola
Hajia Bola Muinat Shagaya
MON
Abdul Samad Rabiu
CFR, CON, is the Chairman of BUA Cement Plc
Jacques Piekarski
Chief Financial Officer / Executive Director of BUA Cement Plc
Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard
Founder and Chairman of APO
Senator Daisy Danjuma
Executive Vice Chairman of SAPETRO South Atlantic Petroleum Limited
Joycee Awosika
Founder of Nigeria First Wellness Spa Franchise
His Excellency Kashim Shettima Mustapha GCON
Vice President Federal Republic of Nigeria
Aliko Dangote GCON
Chairman, and CEO of the Dangote Group
Craig Morkel
Chairperson - Gas Economy Leadership Team at South African Oil & Gas Alliance (SAOGA)
Simone Santi
President Leonardo Group
Mozambique
Mike-Anthony Johnson
CEO JIC Holdings
Hon Dr. Abike Kafayat Oluwatoyin Dabiri-Erewa
OON, CEO,NIDCOM (Nigerians In Diaspora Commission)
Mr. Elliot Ibe,FNAPE
President, Nigerian Association of Petroleum Explorationists (NAPE)
Her Excellency, Dr. Esperanca da Costa
Vice President of the Republic of Angola
Dr. Jose Chinjamba
Board of Director, Angola's Agency for Private Investment and Exports Promotion (AIPEX)
Engr. Felix Obike,
The Chairman, Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE)
Mr. Gwueke Ajaifia
(Executive Director) Oil Producers Trade Section (opts)
Mr. Gabriel Idahosa, FCA
President Lagos chamber of commerce and industry Alausa Lagos
Festus Osifo
Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN)
Bala M. Wunti
The Group General Manager of the National Petroleum Investment Management Services (NAPIMS),
Mr. Farouk Ahmed
The Authority Chief Executive, the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA)
The President, Eze, Sir Mike Elechi, JP, FNIM, NPOM
The President of Port Harcourt Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (PHCCIMA)
Mele Kolo Kyari OFR
Group Chief executive officer (GCEO) of the Nigerian National Petroleum company limited (NNPC limited)
Mr. Umar Isa Ajiya
Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Nigerian National Petroleum company limited (NNPC limited)
Senator Hagiya Habibah Ireti Kingiba
Mario A. Caetano Joao
Minister of Economy and planning Angola
Markus Klaushofer
Chief Executive Officer Bei Alanova Aviation Partners
Francisco Mendes
Managing Partner Mc Kinsey and Company Angola
Ansalmo Neves
Director Regional Banco de Fomento Angola
Daniel Pires
President of the Textile Industrial Forum Angola
Jorge Cruz
Professor Agostinho Neto University Angola
His Excellency Dr. Diamantino Pedro Azevedo
Minister of Mineral Resources, Oil and Gas of the Republic of Angola
Dr. Omar Farouk Ibrahim
Secretary General of the African Petroleum Producers' Organization, APPO
Silvester Scott Beaman of Delaware
Chair Mimi Alemayehou of Washington DC
Rosalind Brewer of Georgia
Viola Davis of Rhode Island
Helene D. Gayle of Georgia
Patrick Hubert Gaspard of New York
C.D. Glin of Connecticut
Osagie Imasogie of Pennsylvania
Almaz Negash of California
Chinenye Joy Ogwumike of Texas
Ham Serunjogi of California
Kevin Young of Washington, D.C.
Deniece Laurent-Mantey
Rev Dr Michael Evans
Pastor Ropo Tusin
Pastor Laide Tusin
Theophilus Maku
Victoria Maku
Divine Oshideko
Shola Kareem
Dr Oladele Olusanya
Dr Edward Olutoke
Pastor Darolyn
Brock
Pastor Robert Madu
Pastor Victoria Madu
Belinda Babila
Hon. Bobby DigiOlisa
Festus Adenisimi
HE Joaquin Chissano
Former President of Mozambique
HE Jakaya Kikwete
Former President of Tanzania
HE Hailemariam Desalegn
Former Prime Minister of Ethiopia
Adaralegbe Akintayo
CEO of TPumpy Concept Limited
Attendance is strictly by invitation.
For your VIP and VVIP Access cards, please
contact: +447466234902, +2348033975746, and call +447771217805, +14845425610
For sponsorship, partnership, Exhibition and speaking opportunities and all other enquiries please contact
Uduak Okon
International Affairs
+2348033975746, +447407399766
Nigeria Abuja Office:
Suite FT 12B Alibro Atrium Plaza Utako Abuja
+2348033975746
South African Office:1
6 Ridge Road Vorna Valley Midland 1686 South Africa
+27662449117
Angola:
Call +244928690892, +244993656970, +244927589884
London Office:
10 Saint Andrew Road Bedford MK 402LJ England
Call
+4477771217805 WhatsApp +447407399766
African Peace Magazine
Email:
African Peace Magazine
Website:
