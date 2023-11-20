Press Statement: 2023 African Peace Award Winners

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)



I bring you compliments from the board and management of African Peace Magazine UK ( ).



On behalf of the Chairman Justice

Suleiman

Galadima,

JSC, OFR, CFR (Rtd.),

the board and management of African Peace Magazine UK, humbly wish to specially invite you to attend the Hybrid Award with the Theme: Africa is open for business: Strategic and Impactful Investment in Africa – That would facilitate peace and achieve sustainability goals.

The

African

Peace

Magazine

UK,

in

conjunction

with

her

strategic

partners: Rethink Africa Foundation, African Fact Checkers, Centre for

peace and Conflict

management

in

Africa, African Right Watch Television Ltd and several others

is

set

to

host

the prestigious 13th

Edition of African Peace Award at Hotel Hilton Garden Inn Dallas Arlington South USA on the 10th December 2023.

The event is designed to host business, political, and diplomatic leaders. It is set to have in attendance, policy makers, and think-tanks on Africa and Africa-related issues.

The African Peace Magazine introduces its awards in the hopes of promoting peace globally and specifically in Africa with the hope of effecting change in Africa first and then globally.



Several African Presidents, Heads of Government, first ladies, Past President and Vice Presidents, top business Executives, diplomats and others have received the award.

The past recipients of Award includes: H.E, the former Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, GCON, The former First Lady of The Federal Republic Nigeria, H.E, Mrs. Aisha Buhari, Hon Justice Stella Anukam Judge of the African Court on Human and Peoples Right. The former President of Sierra Leone, H.E

Ernest Bai Koroma, Secretary to the Federation of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Boss Gidahyelda Mustapha Esq, The First Lady of Kwara State, H.E Amb. Dr. Olufolake Abdulrazaq, H.E the former First Lady of Taraba State, H.E Bar. Anna Mbasugun Darius Ishaku, Chief Akin Olujinmi SAN former Attorney General of the Federation, Chief Mike Ozek home SAN, Ahmed Raji SAN, Prof. Anthony Adegbulugbe, Chairman of Green Energy International Ltd and former SA to the President of Nigeria. H.E. Professor Monique Oshame Ekpong (KSJI), the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to the Republic of Angola

Prof Bolaji Owasonye SAN, The former Chairman of Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, The President of the ECOWAS Court Hon Justice Edward Amoako Asante, Babatunde Irukera Esq, Chief Executive Officer Federal Consumer Protection Council and several others

APM, organizers of the Prestigious African Peace Awards, through its Awards committee has unveiled the following persons as the winners of the African Peace Award 2023 in various categories.

The winners:

Ms. Amina J. Mohammed

The Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations and Chair of the United Nations Sustainable Development Group

HE. Mutinta Hichilema

The first lady of Zambia

H.E Fatima Maada Bio

The First Lady of Sierra Leone

H.E Mrs. Samia Suluhu Hassan

President of Tanzania

Dr. Demola Sogunle

Chief Executive of Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC



Mr. Gaspar Martins

Chairman/ CEO of Sonangol Angola



Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala

Director-General of the World Trade Organization

H. E Fuad Ademola Adeyemi

H.E Sanusi Kaura Mohammed

H.E Liman Munir Yusuf

H.E Mohammed Onawo Ogoshi

H.E Ojogbane Adegbe

H.E Suleiman Abdul Rahman

H.E Dickson Dominic Tarkighir

Gen Aliyu Gusau

H.E Auxillia Mnangagwa ,

The first lady of Zimbabwe

Mr. Akindele Akintoye ,

Chairman, Platform Capital

Mpumi Mpofu ,

CEO, Airports Company South Africa

João Figueiredo

CEO, of Moza Banco

H.E Nadia Alaoui,

Morocco

Othman Benjelloun

CEO of BMCE Bank of Africa

Chief (Dr.) Mike Ozekhome

SAN, CON



H.E Joao Baptista Borges

Hon Minister Angola



H.E

Nialé Kaba

Ivorian Minister for Planning and Development

H.E

Philip Mpango

Tanzania's Vice-President

H.E Verde José Ulisses Correia e Silva

Prime Minister of Cabo

H.E Sahle-Work Zewde

Ethiopia's President

H.E Tiemoko Meyliet Koné

Ivorian Vice President

H.E Patrick Achi

Ivorian Prime Minister

H.E Mahamudu Bawumia

Ghanaian Vice President

H.E. Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali

President of Guyana

H.E. Gaston Browne

Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda

HE Peter Mutharika

Former President of Malawi

H.E. Dr. Terrance M. Dew

Prime Minister, St. Kitts and Nevis

HE Philip J. Pierre

Prime Minister of St. Lucia

HE Lazarus Chakwera

President of Malawi

Dr. Ameenah Gurib-Fakim

Former President of Mauritius

HE Ralph Gonsalves

Prime Minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

HE Julius Maada Bio

President of Sierra Leone

H.E. Hage Geingob

President of Namibia

HE Patricia Scotland

Secretary General of the Commonwealth

HE Jakaya Mrisho Kikwete

Former President of Kenya

Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus

WHO Director-General

H.E Princess Fifi EJINDU

Abuja Nigeria

H.E António Henriques da SILVA

Luanda Angola

H.E Bento dos SANTOS

Luanda Angola

H.E Senator Grace FOLASHADE

Luanda Angola



H.E Sabena JOHANNES

Luanda Angola

H.E Téte António,

Minister of Foreign Affairs

Luanda Angola

H.E Mário de Oliveira

Minister of Telecommunications Information, Technology and Social

Communication

H.E Ricardo d ́Abreu

Minister of Transport

Luanda Angola

H.E Domingos Vieira LOPES

The Secretary of State for International Cooperation His Excellency.

Luanda Angola

Hajia Bola Muinat Shagaya

MON

Abdul Samad Rabiu

CFR, CON, is the Chairman of BUA Cement Plc

Jacques Piekarski

Chief Financial Officer / Executive Director of BUA Cement Plc

Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard

Founder and Chairman of APO

Senator Daisy Danjuma

Executive Vice Chairman of SAPETRO South Atlantic Petroleum Limited

Joycee Awosika

Founder of Nigeria First Wellness Spa Franchise

His Excellency Kashim Shettima Mustapha GCON

Vice President Federal Republic of Nigeria

Aliko Dangote GCON

Chairman, and CEO of the Dangote Group

Craig Morkel

Chairperson - Gas Economy Leadership Team at South African Oil & Gas Alliance (SAOGA)

Simone Santi

President Leonardo Group

Mozambique

Mike-Anthony Johnson

CEO JIC Holdings

Hon Dr. Abike Kafayat Oluwatoyin Dabiri-Erewa

OON, CEO,NIDCOM (Nigerians In Diaspora Commission)

Mr. Elliot Ibe,FNAPE

President, Nigerian Association of Petroleum Explorationists (NAPE)

Her Excellency, Dr. Esperanca da Costa

Vice President of the Republic of Angola

Dr. Jose Chinjamba

Board of Director, Angola's Agency for Private Investment and Exports Promotion (AIPEX)

Engr. Felix Obike,

The Chairman, Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE)

Mr. Gwueke Ajaifia

(Executive Director) Oil Producers Trade Section (opts)

Mr. Gabriel Idahosa, FCA

President Lagos chamber of commerce and industry Alausa Lagos

Festus Osifo

Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN)

Bala M. Wunti

The Group General Manager of the National Petroleum Investment Management Services (NAPIMS),

Mr. Farouk Ahmed



The Authority Chief Executive, the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA)

The President, Eze, Sir Mike Elechi, JP, FNIM, NPOM

The President of Port Harcourt Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (PHCCIMA)

Mele Kolo Kyari OFR

Group Chief executive officer (GCEO) of the Nigerian National Petroleum company limited (NNPC limited)

Mr. Umar Isa Ajiya



Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Nigerian National Petroleum company limited (NNPC limited)

Senator Hagiya Habibah Ireti Kingiba

Mario A. Caetano Joao

Minister of Economy and planning Angola

Markus Klaushofer

Chief Executive Officer Bei Alanova Aviation Partners

Francisco Mendes

Managing Partner Mc Kinsey and Company Angola

Ansalmo Neves

Director Regional Banco de Fomento Angola

Daniel Pires

President of the Textile Industrial Forum Angola

Jorge Cruz

Professor Agostinho Neto University Angola

His Excellency Dr. Diamantino Pedro Azevedo

Minister of Mineral Resources, Oil and Gas of the Republic of Angola

Dr. Omar Farouk Ibrahim

Secretary General of the African Petroleum Producers' Organization, APPO

Silvester Scott Beaman of Delaware

Chair Mimi Alemayehou of Washington DC

Rosalind Brewer of Georgia

Viola Davis of Rhode Island

Helene D. Gayle of Georgia

Patrick Hubert Gaspard of New York

C.D. Glin of Connecticut

Osagie Imasogie of Pennsylvania

Almaz Negash of California

Chinenye Joy Ogwumike of Texas

Ham Serunjogi of California



Kevin Young of Washington, D.C.

Deniece Laurent-Mantey

Rev Dr Michael Evans

Pastor Ropo Tusin

Pastor Laide Tusin

Theophilus Maku

Victoria Maku

Divine Oshideko

Shola Kareem

Dr Oladele Olusanya

Dr Edward Olutoke

Pastor Darolyn

Brock

Pastor Robert Madu

Pastor Victoria Madu

Belinda Babila

Hon. Bobby DigiOlisa

Festus Adenisimi

HE Joaquin Chissano

Former President of Mozambique

HE Jakaya Kikwete

Former President of Tanzania

HE Hailemariam Desalegn

Former Prime Minister of Ethiopia

Adaralegbe Akintayo

CEO of TPumpy Concept Limited

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Peace Magazine.

