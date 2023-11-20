Plethora Of Weaponry Found In Civil Sites After Anti-Terrorist Measures - Azerbaijani Mod

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 20. A large number
of weapons and military ammunition have been found in civilian
facilities in Azerbaijani territories liberated from Armenian
occupation after anti-terrorist activities, Spokesman of the
Defense Ministry Colonel Anar Eyvazov said, Trend reports.
He spoke at a joint briefing of the Foreign and Defense
Ministries of Azerbaijan.
Will be updated
