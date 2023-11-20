-->


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Plethora Of Weaponry Found In Civil Sites After Anti-Terrorist Measures - Azerbaijani Mod


11/20/2023 9:26:04 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 20. A large number of weapons and military ammunition have been found in civilian facilities in Azerbaijani territories liberated from Armenian occupation after anti-terrorist activities, Spokesman of the Defense Ministry Colonel Anar Eyvazov said, Trend reports.

He spoke at a joint briefing of the Foreign and Defense Ministries of Azerbaijan.

Will be updated

MENAFN20112023000187011040ID1107458815

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search