Armenian General Detained In Moscow

Major General Mihran Poghosyan, the former head of Armenia's
Forced Executive Service, has been detained in Moscow, according to
local media outlets, Azernews reports.
It was noted that the wanted Armenian general was detained
yesterday. It is planned to extradite Poghosyan from Russia in the
near future.
Mihran Poghosyan is charged under a number of articles of the
Criminal Code of Armenia, including abuse of office and tax
evasion.
In addition, the Armenian general said in May that tonnes of
drugs were stored in a warehouse in Armenia. It was after this
statement that Poghosyan was searched.
