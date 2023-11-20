-->


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Armenian General Detained In Moscow


11/20/2023 9:25:17 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Abbas Ganbay Read more

Major General Mihran Poghosyan, the former head of Armenia's Forced Executive Service, has been detained in Moscow, according to local media outlets, Azernews reports.

It was noted that the wanted Armenian general was detained yesterday. It is planned to extradite Poghosyan from Russia in the near future.

Mihran Poghosyan is charged under a number of articles of the Criminal Code of Armenia, including abuse of office and tax evasion.

In addition, the Armenian general said in May that tonnes of drugs were stored in a warehouse in Armenia. It was after this statement that Poghosyan was searched.

MENAFN20112023000195011045ID1107458799

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search