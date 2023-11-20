QNET celebrates World Children's Day: Nurturing dreams and empowering hope for the future

(MENAFN- Watermelon Communications) Dubai – November 20, 2023: November 20th marks a significant day dedicated to children – World Children's Day, serving as a powerful reminder of the rights and aspirations of our youth worldwide. QNET, a global lifestyle and wellness brand, has committed to ensuring the well-being of these young minds by translating its dedication into tangible actions. QNET's initiatives in the MENA region reflect a steadfast commitment to enhancing the lives of children.

QNET's commitment to empowering and protecting children's rights stems from the belief that society's potential is intricately tied to the well-being and development of its youngest members. Recognizing the transformative power of education, health, and support, QNET aims to create a world where every child not only survives but thrives.

"World Children's Day holds profound significance as it serves as a global reminder of the rights and dreams of our youth. At QNET, we believe in the inherent potential of every child to shape a brighter future. Our commitment goes beyond rhetoric, manifesting in tangible actions that empower and protect the rights of children. By fostering holistic growth, providing accessible education, and offering unwavering support to children in need, we aim to contribute to a world where every child not only survives but thrives. It's not just a responsibility; it's a profound privilege that QNET wholeheartedly embrace," said Ms. Malou Caluza, CEO of QNET.

In 2022, 1.38 billion learners – including primary, secondary, and tertiary education levels – were impacted by school closures worldwide, driving an urgent need for a new digital education model. As a result, the World Economic Forum reports that online learning services, such as QNET’s e-learning portfolio, Qlearn, are becoming the preferred method of study as they can ease the logistical burden on students, caretakers, and educators and provide flexibility to students as they can learn at their own pace from anywhere in the world.

Understanding the transformative power of education, QNET launched a K-12 curriculum through QLearn, revolutionizing the way children learn. This curriculum, enriched with visual-based content, engages children from Grades 6 to 12 in a fun and interactive manner, ensuring quality education is accessible beyond traditional classrooms.

"My twelve-year-old son loves QLearn’s K-12 courses,” says Noor Ali from Egypt, who purchased QLearn’s K-12 curriculum earlier this year. “Science is one of the toughest subjects for him at school, but after he started using QLearn, we saw a great jump in his grades! He loves that the platform incorporates games, activities, and even puzzles to keep things interesting, and it helps him recall information better too. He recently told me that he looked forward to learning other subjects on QLearn, which was a pleasant surprise for my wife and me.”

QNET's dedication extends to supporting special needs children, demonstrated by more than 50 volunteers spending quality time at various daycare centres in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Offering emotional support and engaging in daily activities with children facing physical disabilities, QNET brings joy and a positive impact on their lives.

True to its philosophy of RYTHM – ‘Raise Yourself to Help Mankind,’ QNET annually organizes an Iftar Dinner at the SOS Children's Village during Ramadan in various countries of the MENA region such as Palestine, Algeria, and Morocco. This heartwarming initiative gathers nearly 150 children, allowing them to celebrate the joy of Eid and fostering a sense of community and togetherness, showcasing QNET's commitment to enriching lives during times of giving.

Recognizing the importance of environmental education, QNET organized various awareness workshops on the importance and preservation of clean water for more than 70 children in precarious situations in Casablanca, Morocco. Through its CSR arm, RYTHM Foundation, QNET not only educated the children about global water issues but also provided practical solutions by donating HomePure Nova water filtration systems, ensuring access to clean and safe drinking water.

In times of crisis, QNET stands unwavering in its commitment to supporting communities. Following the earthquake in the Al Haouz region, QNET, in collaboration with its Moroccan affiliate QN Maroc, joined forces with SOS Villages d'Enfants Maroc association. Their humanitarian initiative provided thousands of vital necessities like tents, blankets, mattresses, sheets, and essential food items to alleviate the suffering of affected communities, demonstrating QNET's profound dedication to comforting distressed families.

QNET's commitment to empowering youth takes centre stage with its recent sponsorship of the Total Energies CAF Champions League. The QNET Player Escort Program provides young football enthusiasts with a once-in-a-lifetime experience, walking alongside first-team players onto the pitch. This initiative aims to inspire future stars and demonstrates QNET's commitment to developing African football, resonating with its belief in the potential of sports to shape lives positively.

In essence, QNET's journey in empowering children and protecting their rights weaves a tapestry of commitment, compassion, and positive change. Whether through innovative education solutions, emotional support for special needs children, fostering joy during festive seasons, promoting environmental awareness, aiding in times of crisis, or inspiring dreams on the football field, QNET consistently adheres to its core values.

These stories stand as testaments to the belief that uplifting children is not just a responsibility, but a profound privilege that QNET wholeheartedly embraces. In every project, partnership, and initiative, QNET paints a picture of a world where children thrive, their rights are safeguarded, and their dreams are within reach. Through these collective efforts, QNET continues to shape a brighter future for the leaders, innovators, and change-makers of tomorrow.





