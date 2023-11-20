GCC Stock Markets in the Red

(MENAFN- Your Mind Media ) GCC stock markets retreated to a certain extent with some markets remaining on a sideways trend. Concerns around energy markets and geopolitical tensions could continue to weigh in sentiment.

The Dubai stock market opened the week with limited volatility and continued to trade in a range mostly. The market could continue to see some risks after moving sideways for most of this month. However, strong local fundamentals could help maintain the market on an uptrend.

The Abu Dhabi stock market continued to trade sideways as well but could remain under some pressure while oil prices remained volatile. While crude prices have rebounded to a certain extent they remain on a downtrend and could weigh on expectations.

The Qatari stock market retreated after its latest rebound as it could continue to find some resistance near current levels. The volatility in natural gas markets could continue to weigh on the market as sentiment could turn to more caution.

The Saudi stock market remained at risk of another round of price corrections after recording a rebound during the last few trading sessions. Developments in oil markets could continue to weigh on sentiment with prices on a downtrend overall.





