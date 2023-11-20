2 Ambassadors Take Oath Before King

Amman, Nov 20 (Petra) -- Two newly-appointed ambassadors were sworn in on Monday before His Majesty King Abdullah II during a ceremony at Al-Husseiniya Palace.Taking the oath were Sedqi Al-Amoush, Jordan's Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Indonesia, and Sabah Al-Rafii as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Canada.The swearing-in ceremony was attended by Royal Court Chief Yousef Issawi, and Minister of State for Prime Ministry Affairs, Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ibrahim Al-Jazi.

