Sheynnis Palacios from Nicaragua triumphs 2023 Miss Universe pageant

(MENAFN) Sheynnis Palacios from Nicaragua emerged triumphant as the 2023 Miss Universe during the grand event held in San Salvador, El Salvador, on Saturday night.



This win marks the first-ever victory for a Nicaraguan contestant in the Miss Universe pageant. Palacios, who had previously represented Nicaragua in the 2017 Teen Miss Universe, securing a spot in the top 10, and later in the 2021 Miss World pageant, has now etched her name in history with this prestigious title.



Among the contestants, Anntonia Porsild from Thailand earned the first runner-up position, adding an international flair to the competition.



The 2023 Miss Universe featured representatives from 84 countries, all vying for the coveted title. The panel of judges included prominent figures such as model Halima Aden, "Queer Eye" star Carson Kressley, TikTok influencer Avani Gregg, and former Miss Universe winners Janelle Commissiong of Trinidad & Tobago (Miss Universe 1977) and Iris Mittenaere of France (Miss Universe 2016).



The intense competition commenced with the announcement of twenty semi-finalists, determined by the results of the preliminary competition and a global fan vote.



Following the swimsuit round, the field was further narrowed down to 10 finalists, marking a significant moment as the first "curvy" contestant, Miss Nepal, exited the semifinals, alongside Miss Pakistan, who made history by choosing a burkini as her swimsuit.



The evening gown round added another layer of elegance and sophistication to the proceedings, ultimately reducing the number of contestants by half once again. Sheynnis Palacios's victory not only represents a personal achievement but also serves as a landmark occasion in the realm of beauty pageantry for Nicaragua.

MENAFN20112023000045015839ID1107457773