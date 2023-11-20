Jordan declares Arab countries refuse to clean Israel`s ‘mess’

(MENAFN) Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi conveyed on Saturday that Arab nations have no intentions of deploying ground forces to Gaza for post-conflict peacebuilding efforts once the ongoing hostilities between Israel and Hamas conclude. Speaking in Bahrain, Safadi emphasized that the Arab world would not take on the responsibility of "cleaning the mess" supposedly created by Israel in the aftermath of the conflict.



As the conflict between Israel and the Gaza-based Hamas militant group persists, the future of the Palestinian enclave has become a crucial and contentious topic. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu previously stated that Israel would manage "overall security" in Gaza for an "indefinite" period after the cessation of hostilities. However, even Israel's closest allies have opposed the notions of "occupation" and a "blockade" of Gaza. Recently, United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken emphasized the importance of avoiding the reoccupation of Gaza and refraining from attempts to blockade or besiege the territory.



Reports surfaced indicating that the United States and the European Union are advocating for the deployment of United Nations peacekeeping forces in Gaza following the conclusion of the Israeli operation. European Union's top diplomat, Josep Borrell, emphasized the need to develop a post-conflict peacebuilding framework in collaboration with the United States and Arab states.



Minister Safadi, reiterating the stance of Jordan and its counterparts, emphasized on Saturday that a two-state solution for Israelis and Palestinians remains the only viable path forward. He unequivocally stated, "Let me be very clear. I know speaking on behalf of Jordan but having discussed this issue with many, with almost all our brethren, there'll be no Arab troops going to Gaza. None. We're not going to be seen as the enemy." The minister's remarks highlight the complexities surrounding regional involvement in post-conflict resolution and underscore the challenges in finding consensus on the future of the Gaza Strip.



