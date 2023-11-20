London hosts Global Food Security Summit

(MENAFN) Commencing in the British capital on Tuesday, the Global Food Security Summit initiated its proceedings with the participation of representatives from over 20 countries.



Centered on drawing international attention to the intensifying global food security crisis, the event, jointly hosted by the UK, the UAE, and Somalia, also delves into discussions on strategies to enhance endeavors aimed at attaining zero hunger and eradicating malnutrition.



Starting the summit, British Premier Rishi Sunak underlined the significance of utilizing all the knowledge and instruments to assist people "now and for the long term."



"With your help, we can get the Sustainable Development Goals back on track, deliver a world of Zero Hunger and transform millions of lives for years to come," he emphasized.



Addressing the underlying and frequently unnoticed factors contributing to global food insecurity requires taking action, as emphasized by the statement.



International Development Minister Andrew Mitchell previously asserted that leveraging cutting-edge science and forging innovative partnerships will contribute to building a healthier, more secure, and prosperous world for everyone.



"Today we will launch the UK International Development White Paper, setting out our long-term vision for addressing critical global challenges, including preventing and treating child wasting, through new partnerships and sources of finance," the premier stressed.

