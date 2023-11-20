Wheat output in Iran surges by 6 percent in 2023

(MENAFN) In 2023, Iran's wheat production has increased by six percent, securing the Islamic Republic the 14th position among the world's leading producers of this crucial grain, as reported by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) in its World Agricultural Production report.



According to the USDA, Iranian farmers achieved a wheat production of 14 million tons in the 2023 crop year, marking an 800,000-ton increase compared to the previous year's total of 13.2 million tons. In 2022, Iran held the 13th spot in global wheat production.



The USDA further predicts that Iran's wheat production will remain at 14 million tons in 2024, maintaining consistency with the 2023 figures.



This surge in Iran's wheat production for 2023 is notable amid a global decrease in total wheat production, dropping by approximately seven million tons to reach 782 million tons.



Notably, Iran, ranked as the 18th most populous country globally, has outpaced several nations, including Brazil and Egypt, in wheat production.



According to the report, China claimed the top position as the world's largest wheat producer in 2023, contributing over 137 million tons, even though its production decreased by about 700,000 tons compared to the previous year. Following China, the European Union and India secured the second and third positions, producing 134 million tons and 110 million tons of wheat, respectively.

