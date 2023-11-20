TEDPIX declines by 8,325 points on Monday

(MENAFN) During the third day of the Iranian calendar week, TEDPIX, the principal index of the Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), witnessed a decline of 8,325 points, reflecting a 0.41 percent decrease and bringing it to a total of 2,017,915 points.



The Tehran Stock Exchange holds a pivotal position among Iran's four share trading platforms. Alongside TSE, the other three platforms are the Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME), the Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX), and the over-the-counter market of Iran, recognized as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB).



Majid Eshqi, Chief of Iran’s Securities and Exchange Organization (SEO), emphasized a significant initiative undertaken by the organization in the past year, which aimed at fostering the participation of the private sector in the country's stock market by leveraging its volumes.



This initiative has centered around the concerted effort to assimilate the substantial trading volumes generated by the nation’s private sector into the intricate dynamics of the stock market, thereby contributing to the overall resilience and vibrancy of the financial ecosystem.

