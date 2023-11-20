Seychelles: Vice President Afif Attends The Inauguration Of The New Maldivian President

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

The Vice President of the Republic of Seychelles, Mr. Ahmed Afif attended the Inauguration Ceremony of the new President of the Republic Maldives, H.E. Dr. Mohamed Muizzu which took place on 17 November 2023 at the Republic Square, Male.

Following the Ceremony, the Vice President paid a courtesy call on President Muizzu at The President's Office.

During the call, the Vice President congratulated the Maldivian President on his inauguration and wished him all the best in his tenure.

The impact of climate change on the world, especially on Small Island Developing States (SIDS) was one of the main topics discussed. It was reiterated that in order to mitigate the effects of climate change SIDS should join forces and to voice out their concerns on the world stage. This will not only guarantee the protection of the islands but of its habitants for generations to come.

Exchanges between the parliaments of both countries was another topic addressed. The Maldivian side expressed the importance exchanges of ideas and know how between those two institutions for their mutual development.

Also present were several members of President Muizzu's Cabinet.

