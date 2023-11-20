UK Embassy In Azerbaijan Reveals Main Goals Of Leo Docherty's Visit To South Caucasus

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 20. The UK Embassy
in Azerbaijan has revealed the main goals of the visit of UK
Minister for Europe Leo Docherty to the South Caucasus, Trend reports.
The embassy said that during the visit of Docherty will
underline the unwavering support of the UK for the sovereignty and
security principles.
Furthermore, according to the embassy, he'll emphasize the
urgent need for direct peace talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan
to reach a long-term settlement for peace and stability.
During his visit to the region, he will also discuss the agenda
of democratic reforms in Armenia and Georgia, and promote the UK's
expertise in aiding Azerbaijan's transition to renewable energy
sources.
"The UK was one of the first countries to support Azerbaijan in
demining, providing advanced equipment, and conducting demining
exercises for local authorities," the embassy reminded.
"During his visit starting today to Armenia, Georgia, and
Azerbaijan, Leo Docherty will emphasize that the UK is stepping up
its cooperation and support for peace and stability in the South
Caucasus," the embassy pointed out.
"Ahead of his visit to Yerevan, he noted that "the South
Caucasus faces significant security challenges, both internally and
from its neighbors which threaten to destabilise the region. In a
volatile region, the UK is a reliable partner for reform, peace,
and stability," the embassy added.
Docherty had previously traveled to Azerbaijan in February
2023.
