Azerbaijan To Launch Construction Work For Zangezur Corridor After New Checkpoint Design

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 20. Construction
work will be launched after designing a new checkpoint in
Azerbaijan's Agbhand settlement (Zangezur corridor), Chairman of
the State Customs Committee of the country Shahin Baghirov told
reporters, Trend reports.
He said that design work is underway for a new border crossing
point in Aghband as part of efforts to improve the operations of
customs services along the Zangazur corridor.
"The Azerbaijani government is actively working to commission
and develop the Zangezur corridor. As the customs service, we are
also involved in the process. Work is being carried out in relation
to border crossing points, too," the official emphasized.
Proposed by the Azerbaijani side, the Zangezur corridor aims to
establish a transportation link between Azerbaijan's mainland and
its exclave, Nakhchivan, passing through Armenian territory. This
corridor emerged as part of the trilateral statement signed by
Azerbaijani, Armenian, and Russian leaders following the 2020
second Karabakh war.
One point of the agreement outlined Armenia's commitment to
ensuring the security of transport connections to Nakhchivan,
facilitating the unrestricted movement of people, vehicles, and
goods in both directions.
