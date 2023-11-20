Captivating Artistry: Yeri Carmona Emerges As A Multifaceted Talent At Casa Bonita Music Records

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Casa Bonita Music Records proudly introduces Yeri Carmona, a rising star in the music industry. With a passion for singing that dates back to her youth, Yeri Carmona has transitioned to the professional stage, showcasing her remarkable talent for the past five years.

Specializing in the Afro Beat genre with her latest release, "Que Paso," Yeri Carmona seamlessly weaves together elements of singing, rapping, and acting, establishing herself as a versatile artist to watch. Audiences are captivated by her dynamic live performances, a testament to her innate ability to connect with the crowd.

As an artist signed to Casa Bonita Music Records, Yeri Carmona is poised to make waves in the music scene. Stay tuned for upcoming projects and achievements as she continues carving her unique career path.

Listen to Yeri Carmona's latest release on YouTube.

About Casa Bonita Music RecordsCasa Bonita Music Records is a prominent Latin record label based in New York City, USA, focusing on collaborating with exceptionally talented artists throughout Latin America. Currently recording with artists in Cartagena, Colombia, Casa Bonita Music boasts a robust Latin music roster. The label has partnered with prominent distribution platforms such as CD Baby and Tunecore. Casa Bonita Music is actively seeking primary distribution to elevate further the reach and impact of its diverse musical portfolio.Learn more about Casa Bonita Music at