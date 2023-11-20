Kannukutty: Kaleeswari Farm's Authentic Essence, Now Available Online @ Www.Kannukutty

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Drumroll, please! Kaleeswari Farm's pride and joy, Kannukutty, now invites you to a farm-to-table fiesta with the launch of its groovy new website, kannukutty. Straight from the heart of Coimbatore, Kannukutty's vibrant lineup of pure delights is just a click away!

From the sizzle of pure cow ghee to the tropical paradise of cold-pressed coconut oil, and the zing of gingelly, groundnut, and mustard oils, Kannukutty serves up a flavor-packed rollercoaster ride for your taste buds.

"Yee-haw! We're online, folks!" exclaimed Jay Sub, PR Man at Kaleeswari Farm. "Now you can snag the goodness of our farm's treasures from anywhere in India. It's like a farm tour in your jammies!"

Get ready to drool! Kannukutty's virtual shelves are stacked with organically grown coconuts, fresh veggies, and leafy greens that'll make your salads sing!

And hold your horses! To celebrate this digital barn-raising, Kannukutty's throwing an online hoedown with epic discounts on our primo products. It's a shindig you won't wanna miss!

Kannukutty's jazzed up, revved up, and ready to bring the farm closer to your kitchen. Swing by kannukutty for a taste of farm-fresh paradise!

About Kannukutty

Kannukutty, the groovy farm brand of Kaleeswari Farm, dishes out farm-fresh goodness and pure oils with a dash of fun. Located in Coimbatore, Kannukutty is all about bringing the farm's essence to every home in India.

Website: kannukutty

Limited-Time Offers: Giddy up and grab 'em while they're hot!

Nationwide Delivery: From farm to your doorstep, we've got you covered.

