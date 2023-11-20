Scopemaster Server Announced

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

ScopeMaster Ltd, makers of the world's first commercial software requirements analyser, announced today the general availability of ScopeMaster Server , an on-premise edition of the ScopeMaster Cloud Requirements Analyser .

Both the cloud and new server editions automate many essential aspects of software requirements work including requirements quality assurance, size estimation, functional analysis and accelerated refinement of software backlogs.

One of the most valuable activities in software development is getting the requirements right, and yet most organisations struggle with this. Poor requirements remain a leading root cause of large software project failures costing industry and governments over £200Bn p.a. With ScopeMaster's intelligent requirements analysis tool, teams can significantly reduce the likelihood of failure or even partial failure caused by poor or incomplete requirements.

ScopeMaster makes responsible use of natural language processing to automate many aspects of requirements analysis, QA, and sizing in a consistent way. It can analyse large sets of software requirements, performing in minutes work that would otherwise take weeks to do manually. This automation can accelerate the work of product owners and business analysts by tenfold or even more. With ScopeMaster, IT leaders can ultimately deliver larger projects with greater confidence, and usually faster and cheaper too.

The new ScopeMaster Server edition operates completely standalone, providing most of the same features as the award-winning cloud edition. It is designed for use in high-security organisations, including the aerospace and defence sectors. ScopeMaster Server performs automated analysis so that large projects and digital transformations can be delivered with greater confidence and transparency. ScopeMaster Server slots into the modern DevOps toolchain with native integration to leading issue-tracking tools as well as flexible integration via a rich REST API.

ScopeMaster is the only tool that automates backlog estimation in the three leading software sizing standards (ISO COSMIC function points, ISO IFPUG function points, and Simple Function Points). These can be used to help executives obtain answers to the two critical questions on software projects: 1. when will the project be finished? and 2. how much should it cost? ScopeMaster is ideal for enterprise cost estimators, project managers, CIOs, and PMO leaders who need a more reliable and data-led approach to software project governance and portfolio planning.

We are very excited to be able to open our ground-breaking technology to those organisations with specific security needs that have hitherto been unable to enjoy the benefits of our cloud Saas tool. In particular, we hope that more governments leverage ScopeMaster to reduce waste of public funds on project failures.

ScopeMaster Ltd is a UK-based company that has been innovating in the use of AI for improving software project certainty for 5 years. ScopeMaster has partners and customers throughout the world including banks, governments, and utilities. ScopeMaster's automated requirements analysis unlocks a more mature alternative to the“spend and hope” approach of most large software projects.

At ScopeMaster, our goal is to help customers of our tools and services reduce waste and risk on large software projects, whilst simultaneously improving transparency and certainty of delivery.

