President: We Have Globally Exposed Neo-Colonial Policy Pursued By France

(MENAFN- AzerNews) “Azerbaijan has also devoted special attention to the
decolonization agenda. We have globally exposed the neo-colonial
policy pursued by some countries, in particular France, and
demanded to put an end to this shameful practice," Azerbaijani
President Ilham Aliyev said while addressing the participants of
the Non-Aligned Movement Conference on Advancing the Rights and
Empowerment of Women held in Baku.
“Colonialism has also had an adverse impact on women's rights.
In this regard, I welcome the organisation of a side event on this
topic to be held in parallel with this conference.
Defending women's rights and the empowerment of women stand high
on the Non-Aligned Movement's agenda. The successive NAM documents,
including the Final Document of the Baku Summit of 2019, place a
particular focus on this topic, setting commitments for the Member
States,” the President emphasised.
