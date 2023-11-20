NAM Conference To Foster Dev't Of Women's Rights - Cambodia Official

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 20. The conference
of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) on "Advancing Women's Rights and
Empowerment" in Baku will foster the development of women's rights
in the NAM member countries, Secretary of State of the Ministry of
Women's Affairs of Cambodia Man Chenda said during her speech at
the event, Trend reports.
“Cambodia has mechanisms related to the participation of women
in social and political life," she noted.
"We have a technical working group on gender issues. A common
action group has also been formed to carry out tasks related to
gender issues. Women's empowerment is at the forefront of our
politics," the official added.
The conference is being held in Baku under the joint
organization of Azerbaijan (current NAM chair), Uganda, and
Uzbekistan (future NAM chairs), on the basis of initiatives
announced by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev
at the ministerial meeting of the NAM Coordination Bureau in July
this year.
