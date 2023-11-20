-->


Chairman Of Azerbaijan's State Customs Committee Talks On Eyvazli Customs Post Reopening


11/20/2023 5:21:55 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 20. The resumption of work of the "Eyvazli" customs post, which is located in Azerbaijan's Gubadli district liberated from Armenian occupation, depends on inter-country trade ties, Chairman of the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan Shahin Baghirov told journalists, Trend reports.

"There is currently no mobility (traffic) at the Eyvazli customs post. In the future, we intend to improve the capacity of all Azerbaijani checkpoints in accordance with state policy," he said.

Will be updated

