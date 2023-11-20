Chairman Of Azerbaijan's State Customs Committee Talks On Eyvazli Customs Post Reopening

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 20. The resumption
of work of the "Eyvazli" customs post, which is located in
Azerbaijan's Gubadli district liberated from Armenian occupation,
depends on inter-country trade ties, Chairman of the State Customs
Committee of Azerbaijan Shahin Baghirov told journalists, Trend reports.
"There is currently no mobility (traffic) at the Eyvazli customs
post. In the future, we intend to improve the capacity of all
Azerbaijani checkpoints in accordance with state policy," he
said.
