JICA Lists Promising Sectors For Cooperation With Kyrgyzstan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, November 20. The Japan
International Cooperation Agency (JICA) intends to focus on
projects across various sectors of Kyrgyzstan's economy, Trend reports.
The issue was discussed during a meeting between the President
of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov, and the President of JICA, Akihiko
Tanaka, in Tokyo.
The president of JICA highlighted that these projects in
Kyrgyzstan aim to foster economic and agricultural development,
energy enhancement, and the boost of tourism and export potential.
Additionally, there are plans for the development of road and
transport infrastructure. He also said that JICA is ready to
continue cooperation in priority areas and effectively implement
joint projects in Kyrgyzstan.
In turn, Zhaparov suggested exploring funding for renewable
energy projects. Moreover, he proposed examining the implementation
of major infrastructure projects in transportation and
communications, which could generate positive multiplier
effects.
On November 17, President Sadyr Zhaparov arrived in Tokyo as
part of an official visit to Japan. During his visit, he met with
Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako. Additionally, Zhaparov held
meetings with leaders of the Japan External Trade Organization
(JETRO), the Japan Association for Trade with Russia and Newly
Independent States (ROTOBO), and other organizations.
