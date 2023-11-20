Zelensky Meets With Foreign Journalists

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has met with foreign journalists, including British journalist Benjamin Hall who was seriously wounded in March 2022 during Russian shelling in the Kyiv region.

The head of state announced this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

Zelensky recalled that in the spring of 2022, a group of Fox News journalists came under Russian fire in the Kyiv region. Cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski and fixer Oleksandra Kuvshynova were killed, and journalist Benjamin Hall was seriously wounded.

"Now, during a meeting with Benjamin, The Sun journalist Jerome Starkey, and Fox Corporation CEO Lachlan Murdoch, I thanked them for covering Ukraine's fight against Russian aggression. It is very important that the world knows the full truth about how Russia is trying to destroy our freedom," Zelensky said.

Pierre Zakrzewski, a Fox News cameraman, and Oleksandra Kuvshynova, a Ukrainian journalist, were killed outside Kyiv on March 14, 2022.

Photos: Office of the President of Ukraine