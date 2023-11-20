Customs Business Forum 2023 Starts In Baku

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Baku has launched "Customs Business Forum 2023" as part of a
series of events dedicated to the 100th anniversary of National
Leader Heydar Aliyev, Azernews reports.
The main purpose of the forum, organized to inform citizens and
business entities of the projects implemented by the Customs
Service within the framework of large-scale economic reforms
implemented by President Ilham Aliyev towards sustainable
development of Azerbaijan, was a corporate report of the Customs
and Business Cooperation Committee, the announcement of upcoming
works and an appeal to business entities to actively participate in
the ongoing projects, as well as the creation of a business
environment where the benefits of new services and products will be
communicated to the citizens and business entities.
It should be noted that the projects of mobile applications
"Customs Development Model", "Trans-Caspian Customs Transit
Portal", "Automated Risk Analysis System based on Artificial
Intelligence", "Authorised Economic Operator Programme" and
"Smart-Bot" are being implemented The State Customs Committee will
be represented at the forum.
