Customs Business Forum 2023 Starts In Baku

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Abbas Ganbay Read more

Baku has launched "Customs Business Forum 2023" as part of a series of events dedicated to the 100th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, Azernews reports.

The main purpose of the forum, organized to inform citizens and business entities of the projects implemented by the Customs Service within the framework of large-scale economic reforms implemented by President Ilham Aliyev towards sustainable development of Azerbaijan, was a corporate report of the Customs and Business Cooperation Committee, the announcement of upcoming works and an appeal to business entities to actively participate in the ongoing projects, as well as the creation of a business environment where the benefits of new services and products will be communicated to the citizens and business entities.

It should be noted that the projects of mobile applications "Customs Development Model", "Trans-Caspian Customs Transit Portal", "Automated Risk Analysis System based on Artificial Intelligence", "Authorised Economic Operator Programme" and "Smart-Bot" are being implemented The State Customs Committee will be represented at the forum.