Moh: Israeli Occupation Forces Kill Palestinian Youth Nearby Al-Arrub Refugee Camp

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, NOV 20 (KUNA) -- A Palestinian youth was killed Monday by the Israeli occupation forces' bullets nearby Al-Arrub refugee camp in the west bank. Palestinian Ministry of Health said in a statement that 21 years old Mohammad Al-Saraheen was chased by the Israeli forces and shot nearby Al-Arrub. Palestinian Red Crescent Society said that their ambulance crew received and transferred the martyr's body to the hospital. (end) nq

