'LAST NIGHT' By N TUSIO Hits The Dance Floor With Pop

Balancing a classic dance-ready sound tunes poured with subtle yet relentless rhythms with a shaky and whisper-like vocal. The nostalgic pop-punk flavors brilliantly carry an unmistakable vocal identity that leads us into the melodic and thought-provoking soundtrack by the gigantic artist N TUSIO, who used to work in a different sector for most of his life not related to music at all. Music has been his passion since he was fourteen years old living in Rome and he used to play bass guitar in a small band with a few of his friends. He then learned how to play the guitar and the drums. Elsewhere the listeners get to experience the fragments of verses shining a little brightly on the concept, impacting a sense of presence and living for the moment, again elevating the mood with optimism and positive influence.

However, since he is back to his ultimate passion with immense skill and proficiency, now gorgeously expressed through his musicals, the subject of the music trap 'LAST NIGHT' is simply related to various moments of a person living his life sometimes in an unconventional way. The profound artist thinks he will revisit his oldest pieces to give them a refreshing input to amplify the best side of each soundtrack. Boundlessly creative artist N TUSIO underlines the very best of his engaging and passionate approach to modern rock music along with anthem-loaded and colorful groove kicks into gear with dance flavors and attention-grabbing melody.

In short, the unavoidably addictive lyricism and faultless production emerge with passion. N TUSIO delivers the perfect sound trap that is quickly likable and recognizable and the whole thing builds the overall warmth that increasingly draws you in and lingers in the mind after you finish listening to it. 'LAST NIGHT' is a solid example of a pop classic but with a dance aspect that demands you to replay the track. Fiery traps like 'NOMIAI', 'MIAI', 'Thunder & Storm', and 'Bells' have already hit the right spot and are available on Spotify , Soundcloud , YouTube , and Apple Music . Follow him on Instagram and his website named N TUSIO DJ .

Listen to this Track on Soundcloud: