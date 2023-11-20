Baku Hosting Conference Of Non-Aligned Movement

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 20. A conference of
the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) on "Advancing Women's Rights and
Empowerment" is being held in Baku under the joint organization of
Azerbaijan (current NAM chair), Uganda, and Uzbekistan (future NAM
chairs), Trend reports.
The event is being held on the basis of initiatives announced by
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev at the ministerial meeting of
the NAM Coordination Bureau in July this year.
The conference will discuss the relevance of women's roles in
sustainable development, economic growth, peace, security, and
other sectors, as well as the promotion of women's rights and
empowerment of women within the NAM.
The event is attended by around 60 delegations, including
representatives from NAM member nations, governments with observer
status at the NAM, international organizations, and high-ranking
officials invited as special guests.
Since 2019, Azerbaijan has led the Non-Aligned Movement, the
second-largest international body after the United Nations General
Assembly. It was extended for another year by a unanimous decision
of the NAM member states, who praised Azerbaijan's performance as
chairman of the organization.
President Ilham Aliyev's organization of a special session of
the UN General Assembly dedicated to combating the pandemic,
fighting vaccination nationalism, and adopting resolutions in this
direction is an indicator of Azerbaijan's successful chairmanship
of the NAM. As a result of Azerbaijan's successful chairmanship,
today the Non-Aligned Movement is considered by the world as an
example of multilateralism.
MENAFN20112023000187011040ID1107455967
