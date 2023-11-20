Smart City Expo Doha To Highlight Qatar's Commitment To Building Sustainable Cities

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) #Expo 2023 Doha The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Third edition of the highly-anticipated Smart City Expo Doha, the region's leading urban innovation event and an integral part of Expo 2023 Doha, is set to be held at Al Bidda Park's Congress Center in the Cultural Zone on November 29 and 30.

In line with the Qatar National Vision 2030, which aims to boost the technology sector and keep pace with the accelerated developments in data science, and with the overarching Expo 2023 Doha theme of“Green Desert, Smart Technology,” the event will delve into the intricate connections between smart cities, sustainability, and technological innovation.



Organised by the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, Smart City Expo Doha will emphasise the pivotal role of data, connectivity, and technology in fostering sustainable urban development and reinforcing Doha's global presence in the sphere of smart cities.

Building upon the momentum of previous editions, which saw a substantial attendance of over 6,000 and participation from 60 countries, this year's expo aims to chart a transformative course towards smarter, more connected, and sustainable urban landscapes.

Minister of Communications and Information Technology, H E Mohammed bin Ali Al Mannai said:“Smart City Expo 2023 Doha exemplifies Qatar's commitment to fostering innovation and collaboration towards a more resilient future for the world's cities. In line with the Qatar National Vision 2030, our mission is clear: to drive actionable urban solutions that transform cities into vibrant well-connected technological hubs, setting new standards for sustainable living that embrace artificial intelligence (AI), the Internet of things (IOT), and machine-to-machine technology, among others, that enhance our daily lives and elevate business efficiency.”

Created in partnership with Fira Barcelona International, organisers of the leading Smart City Expo World Congress, Smart City Expo 2023 Doha will bring together global experts to share ideas and solutions on how to create a better, more sustainable future for cities and their citizens.

Together, they will endeavour to identify actionable solutions to address the challenges facing cities today through four key conference tracks focused on Green Urban Environments, Digital Governance, Cognitive Cities and Liveable Places. Discussions will shed light on a range of topics including energy and the environment, governance, mobility, enabling technology, living and inclusion, infrastructure and building, the economy, as well as safety and security.

The significance of this edition is further underscored by the strong ties with Expo 2023 Doha, a testament to Qatar's commitment to promoting sustainable living and innovative urban landscapes in line with the Qatar National Vision 2030.