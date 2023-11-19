Industrialists Donate $16 Million To Gaza Through JHCO

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Jordanian industrial companies have transferred around $16 million in cash and in-kind donations to the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organisation (JHCO) since the beginning of the Israeli aggression on Gaza, according to President of the Jordan and Amman Chambers of Industry Fathi Jaghbir.

During a meeting on Saturday with industrialists, Jaghbir stressed that the campaign to collect donation for Gaza is "ongoing", highlighting the sectors' support to the Kingdom's efforts to alleviate the large-scale suffering of the Palestinian people.



Representatives of the industrial sector expressed readiness to contribute any efforts for reconstruction of war-ravaged Gaza, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

JHCO has previously said that over 20,000 families in Gaza have received vital donations from Jordanians.

The JHCO, together with the Interior Ministry, launched a donation campaign for Gaza in October 11, via its accounts in Bank al Etihad: JO32 UBSI 1030 0000 4010 1659 9151 06, CliQ: JHCOGAZA, eFAWATEERcom, and the organisation's website: .