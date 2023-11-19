Biden's Approval Rating Falls To Record Lows Of His Presidency

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 20. US President Joe
Biden's approval rating has fallen to his lowest ever level of 40%
as a large majority of the population disapproves of his handling
of foreign policy, particularly his approach to the
Palestinian-Israeli conflict, according to the latest national NBC
News poll, Trend reports.
According to estimates, 57% of respondents disapprove of Biden's
job performance as an American leader, which is a record high since
the beginning of his presidency.
Only 34% of respondents support the measures taken by the head
of state in connection with the worsening situation in the Middle
East.
