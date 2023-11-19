Uzbekistan To Build New Logistics Center In Surkhandarya Region

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 20. Uzbekistan
plans to implement a project for the construction of a transport
and logistics center in the Sarios district of the Surkhandarya
district, Trend reports.
The news followed a meeting on the socio-economic development of
Uzbekistan's Surkhandarya region, held in Termez under the
chairmanship of President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev.
The new facility will be located near the Uzbekistan-Tajikistan
border post on 6 hectares of land.
Mirziyoyev noted the significant potential for transit trade
with neighboring countries, where there are $5 billion markets for
the region's products. At the same time, the current exports do not
reach $200 million.
Moreover, the task of organizing the loading and unloading of
goods for export at the Tangimush station in the village of
Bandihon has also been set.
Recently, it was revealed that the launch of the M-25
(Mustakillik-25) gas chemical complex in Uzbekistan's Surkhandarya
region is scheduled for May of 2024. Surhan Gas Chemical, company
responsible for operation of the M-25, the complex will have the
capacity to extract and process 5 billion cubic meters of gas per
year.
MENAFN19112023000187011040ID1107455187
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.