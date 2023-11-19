Uzbekistan To Build New Logistics Center In Surkhandarya Region

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 20. Uzbekistan plans to implement a project for the construction of a transport and logistics center in the Sarios district of the Surkhandarya district, Trend reports.

The news followed a meeting on the socio-economic development of Uzbekistan's Surkhandarya region, held in Termez under the chairmanship of President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

The new facility will be located near the Uzbekistan-Tajikistan border post on 6 hectares of land.

Mirziyoyev noted the significant potential for transit trade with neighboring countries, where there are $5 billion markets for the region's products. At the same time, the current exports do not reach $200 million.

Moreover, the task of organizing the loading and unloading of goods for export at the Tangimush station in the village of Bandihon has also been set.

Recently, it was revealed that the launch of the M-25 (Mustakillik-25) gas chemical complex in Uzbekistan's Surkhandarya region is scheduled for May of 2024. Surhan Gas Chemical, company responsible for operation of the M-25, the complex will have the capacity to extract and process 5 billion cubic meters of gas per year.