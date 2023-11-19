Vessel That Left Odesa Split In Two Near Turkey

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The dry cargo ship Pallada, which arrived at the port of Eregli from Odesa, was split in two off the coast of Turkey.

That's according to The Independent , Ukrinform reports.

The Panama-flagged vessel was split in two off the coast of Eregli, Zonguldak, as strong winds hit northwestern Turkey on Sunday, November 19.

The ship's entire crew have been evacuated and no injuries have been reported.

Emergency services, including the coastguard and a fire crew, were dispatched to the scene to rescue all 13 foreign nationals onboard the vessel.

The dry cargo ship drifted ashore and crashed into the port's concrete walls and damaged the coastal amphitheater.