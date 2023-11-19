-->


France May Join BRICS Countries


11/19/2023 3:10:14 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) At an international cultural forum in St Petersburg, the grandson of General Charles De Gaulle mentioned the possibility of France joining BRICS. Putin said that if France submitted a request, he would consider it, Azernews reports.

French President Macron has requested an invitation to attend the BRICS summit in South Africa this summer as an observer.

