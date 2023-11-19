France May Join BRICS Countries

(MENAFN- AzerNews) At an international cultural forum in St Petersburg, the
grandson of General Charles De Gaulle mentioned the possibility of
France joining BRICS. Putin said that if France submitted a
request, he would consider it, Azernews reports.
French President Macron has requested an invitation to attend
the BRICS summit in South Africa this summer as an observer.
