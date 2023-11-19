Two Azerbaijani National Team Players Included In EURO-2024 Symbolic Team

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The symbolic team of the 9th round of the qualifying of EURO-2024 has been announced.

Azernews reports, citing Idman that two players of the Azerbaijan national team were included in the squad compiled by the "Sofascore" portal.

Two players of the national team, who beat the Swedish national team 3:0 in Baku - goalkeeper Shahruddin Mahammadaliyev and defender Rahil Mammadov - were distinguished. The performance of the Azerbaijani goalkeeper was evaluated with 8.4 points, and that of our defender with 7.9 points.

Players like Killian Mbappe, Kingsley Coman, David Alaba, and Joao Cancelo took part in the symbolic team.