Two Azerbaijani National Team Players Included In EURO-2024 Symbolic Team

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The symbolic team of the 9th round of the qualifying of
EURO-2024 has been announced.
Azernews reports, citing Idman that two players of the
Azerbaijan national team were included in the squad compiled by the
"Sofascore" portal.
Two players of the national team, who beat the Swedish national
team 3:0 in Baku - goalkeeper Shahruddin Mahammadaliyev and
defender Rahil Mammadov - were distinguished. The performance of
the Azerbaijani goalkeeper was evaluated with 8.4 points, and that
of our defender with 7.9 points.
Players like Killian Mbappe, Kingsley Coman, David Alaba, and
Joao Cancelo took part in the symbolic team.
