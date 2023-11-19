-->


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Two Azerbaijani National Team Players Included In EURO-2024 Symbolic Team


11/19/2023 3:10:14 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The symbolic team of the 9th round of the qualifying of EURO-2024 has been announced.

Azernews reports, citing Idman that two players of the Azerbaijan national team were included in the squad compiled by the "Sofascore" portal.

Two players of the national team, who beat the Swedish national team 3:0 in Baku - goalkeeper Shahruddin Mahammadaliyev and defender Rahil Mammadov - were distinguished. The performance of the Azerbaijani goalkeeper was evaluated with 8.4 points, and that of our defender with 7.9 points.

Players like Killian Mbappe, Kingsley Coman, David Alaba, and Joao Cancelo took part in the symbolic team.

MENAFN19112023000195011045ID1107454235

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search