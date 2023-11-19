War Update: Ukrainian Forces Continue Holding Positions In Left-Bank Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's Defense Forces continue holding positions on the left bank of the Dnipro River in the Kherson region.

The relevant statement was made by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

According to the General Staff, Ukraine's Defense Forces continue conducting the offensive operation in the Melitopol direction and offensive (assault) actions in the Bakhmut direction, inflicting personnel and military equipment losses on Russian invaders and exhausting the enemy all over the front line.

Over the past day, Ukraine's Air Force has launched two strikes on Russian personnel clusters.

Ukrainian missile units hit one enemy personnel, ammunition and military equipment cluster, and three ammunition depots.

Meanwhile, Russian troops launched 16 air strikes and opened fire with multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) 41 times on Ukrainian positions and settlements. The enemy also attacked Ukraine's critical infrastructure objects with the Shahed-136/131 suicide drones.

Following Russian attacks, casualties among civilians were reported, as well as the damage caused to residential houses and other civil infrastructure.

The operational situation is remaining challenging in eastern and southern Ukraine. Forty-five combat engagements have occurred over the past day.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the operational situation remained rather unchanged. No signs of enemy offensive groupings were detected. Certain Belarusian units are completing tasks within the areas bordering with Ukraine.

In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, Russian invaders are maintaining military presence within the border areas, conducting sabotage activities and shelling border settlements from Russia's territory. About 20 settlements were affected by Russian artillery and mortar strikes in the Chernihiv, Sumy and Kharkiv regions.

In the Kupiansk direction, Russians conducted unsuccessful assault actions near the Kharkiv region's Synkivka, to the east of Petropavlivka and Ivanivka. Ukrainian forces repelled seven enemy attacks. Russian invaders launched an air strike near Petropavlivka. Over 10 settlements were affected by enemy mortar and artillery strikes.

In the Lyman direction, Russian troops did not conduct offensive (assault) actions. The enemy launched air strikes near the Luhansk region's Serebrianske forestry and the Donetsk region's Yampolivka. About 10 settlements were affected by Russian artillery and mortar strikes.

In the Bakhmut direction, Russians conducted assault actions near the Donetsk region's Klishchiivka and Andriivka. Over 10 settlements were affected by enemy artillery and mortar strikes. Ukrainian forces repelled 11 Russian attacks.

In the Avdiivka direction, Russian invaders conducted unsuccessful assault actions to the south of the Donetsk region's Novokalynove, to the east of Novobakhmutivka, Sieverne and Avdiivka. Ukrainian defenders repelled nine enemy attacks. Over 15 settlements were affected by Russian artillery and mortar strikes.

In the Marinka direction, Russian occupiers conducted unsuccessful assault actions near the Donetsk region's Marinka and Pobieda. Ukrainian forces repelled 13 enemy attacks. Russian artillery and mortar strikes affected Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Marinka, Pobieda and Novomykhailivka.

In the Shakhtarske direction, Russian troops conducted unsuccessful assault actions to the west of the Donetsk region's Staromaiorske. About 10 settlements were affected by enemy artillery and mortar strikes.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, Russians did not conduct offensive (assault) actions. Over 20 settlements were affected by Russian artillery and mortar strikes.

In the Kherson direction, Russian artillery strikes affected the city of Kherson; the Kherson region's Tiahynka, Ivanivka, Tokarivka; and the Mykolaiv region's Ochakiv.

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine